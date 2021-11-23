No need to replace board over handling of Ruel Reid matter – JC Trust

The Jamaica College Trust says it remains confident in the school's Board of Management amid criticism about the handling of the Ruel Reid matter and sees no need to remove members.

Reid, who is currently before the court on corruption charges, on Saturday inked a multimillion-dollar deal at the eleventh hour with the St Andrew-based boys' school he led for 14 years.

The last-minute settlement was reached to avert his return to the Old Hope Road institution on Monday, with the expiration of his special leave on Saturday.

Reid had been seconded to the education ministry to take up a Cabinet appointment in 2016, but was forced to resign in March 2019 amid a major fraud probe in which he is now facing criminal charges.

The board of the 232-year-old Jamaica College had made it publicly known that it did not want Reid to return as headmaster after his special leave expired on Saturday and the education ministry rejected a recommendation to extend the arrangement for five years.

In a joint release on Saturday, Jamaica College and Reid said that the in-limbo headmaster had agreed to demit office as of November 20.

“It is our view that this agreement is in the best interest of the parties and, more importantly, it will allow Jamaica College to focus exclusively on its mandate,” the release said.

Among the most vocal opponents of the board's handling of the matter are its Old Boys' and Parent-Teacher associations.

The Michael Bernard-led school board had indicated that it has no intention of resigning over its handling of the matter.

In a statement this morning, the JC Trust, which is the legal owner of the school, said it is totally satisfied with and endorses the way the Ruel Reid matter has been handled by the board and its special committee which was appointed to deal with it.

It said that it is confident that they examined the most appropriate options and made informed and principled decisions in the best interest of the school.

“The trust continues to have complete confidence in the board and has no intention of changing much less dismissing the board,” said a spokesperson in the statement.

“We take this opportunity to thank Chairman Michael Bernard, Deputy Chairman/Attorney Lance Hylton and all members for their hard work,” the spokesperson added.

