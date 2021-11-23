NWC regulating water to some Portland communities due to shortfall

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has been forced to regulate water to some Portland communities due to shortfalls at its Packy River facility.

The NWC says that water supply distribution from the facility is being impacted by low inflows as well as the rehabilitation work being done at the Packy River source.

This has resulted in customers experiencing low supply pressures, intermittent disruptions or no water conditions.

Based on this shortfall, the NWC says it has become necessary to implement a regulated schedule in order to adequately supply piped water to the areas served.

The new system took effect on Monday, November 22.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hectors River, Compound, Happy Grove and Williamsfield.

Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 8:00am

Manchoneil, sections of Long Road, Muirton Pen, San Shore, sections of Darlingford Housing Scheme, and sections of Gurney.

Saturday & Sunday

Gurney, Dillion and sections of Long Road.

​Customers are encouraged to note their supply times and store water for use.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.