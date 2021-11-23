Red Stripe tackles underage drinking

RED STRIPE is empowering parents to have effective conversations with their children about the dangers of underage drinking. Through its Parents Movement initiative, Red Stripe is making parents aware of the risks of underage drinking to physical and mental health, antisocial behaviour, accident and injury, as well as the negative impacts on relationships, school and family.

Red Stripe’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Dianne Ashton-Smith, is passionate about shaping a culture of responsibility and ensuring that parents have the tools to enable their children to say no to underage drinking.

“You know, in Jamaica, we are a little permissive when it comes to alcohol in and around the home. We send the child off to go and buy alcohol at the shop, and alcohol at cultural events is readily accessible. There is also the issue of unlocked liquor cabinets in the home. So we wanted to find a way to empower parents to have the conversation with their children so that they themselves can make safe choices,” she explained.

“For those under 18, it is critical to understand that alcohol consumption is a big no, because it impacts their capabilities, and it also reduces their ability to learn and function effectively,” Ashton-Smith emphasised.

The Parents Movement was, therefore, formed to engage parents in an interactive dialogue and help them to support their children to make responsible choices. Red Stripe partnered with the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica and the Desnoes & Geddes Foundation to launch the initiative, which has been successfully providing parents with the necessary tools and resources to talk with their children about the risks of alcohol misuse. The creative and refreshing virtual sessions are anchored by a three-episode video series called Pon Anodda Level, produced by the Ashe Company. Parents also get the opportunity to participate in discussions and interactive sessions.

Approximately 150 parents have participated in the programme so far and their feedback has been very positive.

“The parents who have already participated have expressed their appreciation for this movement and the resources provided, especially in this period of a pandemic when children are at home, parents are home, and so there is easy and ready access to alcohol,” Ashton-Smith pointed out.

Participant Kerrian Gibson, a parent of children attending Boundbrook Primary School and Port Antonio High School, has welcomed the programme, noting that it has been an eye-opener.

“For me, the main takeaway was the information that was provided. Sometimes we don’t have the full information about the issues relating to underage drinking, so what was presented was an eye-opener to the things that are happening, and how we as a society can address those issues in a positive way,” Gibson said.

Indeed, parents are naturally positioned to arguably have the greatest impact on their children’s behaviour.

“Parents are the first level of influence with their children. Children take their cues and their nurturing from their parents, and so we feel it is important to give them these tools so they can have the right conversations,” Ashton-Smith reasoned.

During November, which is observed as National Parent Month, the beer company plans to advance its vision to empower even more parents across Jamaica. “We have already rolled out across Clarendon, St Catherine, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston & St Andrew, St Ann and Trelawny. So, we are looking to go into Manchester, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover and St James ...,” Ashton-Smith disclosed.

The legal age to drink and purchase alcohol in Jamaica is 18 years old; however, Ashton-Smith is emphasising the importance of drinking responsibly as part of a healthy lifestyle.

“You space your drinking with food and water. It is ‘no’ to drinking and driving; and we are not saying that if you only have a ‘tups’ you should drive. Once you are drinking, you shouldn’t be driving and/or operating machinery,” she emphasised.

Ashton-Smith added that promoting appropriate drinking behaviour in society is a shared responsibility. “In aspiring to change consumer attitudes and behaviour, we recognise that we can’t achieve behavioural or cultural change by ourselves, but that we must lead in developing new partnerships in raising the standard for the industry and constantly focusing on activities that will bring about observable change,” she said. “We know that we play an important role in the way that consumers perceive alcohol brands, so we incorporate responsible consumption into our identities and we support several streams, including the Parents Movement, that are geared towards protecting our children and protecting our consumers,” Ashton-Smith said.