Shooting case against ex-soldier transferred to St Catherine Circuit Court

The case against 35-year-old ex-soldier Dane Johnson, who is being accused of engaging the police in a shootout in Cumberland, Portmore, St Catherine, has been transferred to the St Catherine Circuit Court.

The case was transferred from St Catherine Parish Court yesterday.

Johnson, who is on bail, was ordered to return to court on December 3.

Johnson is being represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Samoi Campbell.

He is facing several charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The allegations are that on November 2 the police received calls about a man firing shots at his neighbours in Cumberland Meadows.

When the police arrived, Johnson allegedly fired at them and a policeman was wounded.

It is further alleged that Johnson locked himself inside his house and refused to comply with police orders to surrender.

He subsequently surrendered after his wife came on the scene and spoke to him.

Johnson was wounded during the incident and was hospitalised.

- Barbara Gayle

