50 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,365.

The deceased are a 94-year-old woman from St Catherine and a 70-year-old man from St Mary.

Meanwhile, there were 50 new cases with ages ranging from two to 88 years, pushing the total to 90,905.

Of the new infections, 25 are women and 25 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* St Catherine - 17

* Kingston and St Andrew - 12

* Hanover - 7

* Westmoreland - 4

* St Thomas - 4

* Clarendon - 2

* St James - 2

* Manchester - 1

* St Mary - 1

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,179 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.3%.

In the meantime, there were 103 more recoveries, increasing the total to 62,068.

Some 182 persons are in hospital with 25 being moderately ill, 19 severely ill and eight critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 48,315 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.