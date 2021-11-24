Clansman Gang Trial | Police witnesses called to establish chain of custody of secret gang recordings

In a move aimed at getting the secret recordings of alleged members of the One Don Gang admitted into evidence, the prosecution in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial will be calling four police witnesses to establish a chain of custody for the compact discs on which the recordings were stored.

Yesterday, attempts by the prosecution to have the compact discs admitted into evidence were unsuccessful after the defence raised objections, which were accepted by the presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Among the objections raised were that there was no evidence establishing the chain of custody, safekeeping of the item, and the integrity of the compact disc.

Consequently, the prosecution this morning informed the court that it will be calling four police witnesses to establish the chain of custody.

According to the prosecutor, the Crown had not anticipated the objections that were raised by the defence lawyers.

The prosecution's second witness, a former top-tier member of the alleged gang, had testified that he had secretly recorded phone conversations that he had with key alleged members of the gang including reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and the lone female alleged gangster Stephanie Christie and had handed them over to the police.

The recordings were captured on the witness' phone using a recording application.

The recordings were then placed on a compact disc and were transcribed by two cops with the help of the ex-gangster.

One of the officers who had collected one of the three phones on which the recordings were made is now on the stand.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

