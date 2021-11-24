Flow employees give back during Mission Week activities

STAFF VOLUNTEERS at leading communications and entertainment provider, Flow Jamaica, removed a total of close to 100 bags of debris and plastic bottles from the Sirgany Beach in Kingston, New Causeway Fishing Village (Dyke Road) in St Catherine and The Meeting Place Fishing Village in St James, as part of the company’s Mission Week, observed November 15-19.

This was done in support of the Jamaica Environment Trust’s coastal clean-up drive.

Mission Week 2021 (#LLAMissionWeek2021) is an annual company-wide initiative where employees across Liberty Latin America (LLA) contribute their time, energy, and knowledge to positively impact the communities they serve.

This year, Flow Jamaica’s Mission Week activities supported the four LLA Corporate Social Responsibility pillars of: Learning, Environment, Access and Disaster Relief.

OVER 200 TEACHERS IN ATTENDANCE

Other partners for the calendar event included The Jamaica Teaching Council and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, where the volunteers shared online classroom engagement strategies, including gamification, with primary school teachers, in daily sessions over the week. More than 200 teachers participated in the sessions which were capped by a mental health webinar last Friday by Dr Joan Pinkney, educator and counselling psychologist.

Flow Volunteers led by Stephen Price, vice-president and general manager, last Friday handed over care packages to wards at the Sunbeam Boys’ Home in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Remaining activities include free Wi-Fi hotspot installations at Brimmer Vale High School in St Mary; Clark’s Town Primary School in Trelawny and Devon Primary School in Manchester.

According to Michael Coakley, vice-president, head of communications, LLA, parent company of C&W Communications which operates Flow Jamaica, “Giving back to the communities where we live and work has always been integral to our business. Through our company-wide Mission Week initiative, we encourage our nearly 12,000 employees across Latin America and the Caribbean to volunteer and make a positive impact in the areas of learning, environment, access, and disaster relief. Collectively, we aim to enable progress and build more resilient communities in the region through education, connectivity, and access to the digital world.”

Stephen Price, who is also chairman of the Flow Foundation, shared that volunteerism is an important part of nation-building and is widely supported among Flow’s team members.

“Our employees are passionate, engaged, and committed to making meaningful and lasting contributions in our communities. The opportunity to give back during Mission Week each year is one that we embrace as an organisation that is constantly working to enable the development and progress of Jamaicans,” Price said.

“We are always looking for opportunities to make our communities better. We believe we have a responsibility to educate, to connect, to enable progress, and to help nurture more sustainable and resilient communities.”