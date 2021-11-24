Ian Neita elected President of Jamaica Chamber of Commerce

Ian Neita, Executive Director, Yello Media, was on Tuesday elected President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

In his address to the JCC members at the organisation's hybrid annual general meeting, Neita pledged to guard the rich legacy of the chamber and to expand its capacity to promote the growth of businesses, generate employment and expand Jamaica's economic base.

He noted that the year ahead, the private sector has a major role to play in nation-building.

“We are prepared to risk capital and other resources in establishing businesses for profit; profit not just for the sake of itself, but for progress as well. Undaunted though we may be by the challenges that exist in the local and international business environment, we require the government to help steady our ships as we enter what very often is uncharted waters,” he said.

“When commerce is expanded businesses grow when businesses grow employment opportunities are created, the country's economy expands, and the welfare of every Jamaican is enhanced. Advocacy will lead us to the Jamaica we know can exist, and advocacy will be the JCC's primary role,” he added.

Neita will be joined on the association's Executive Committee by:

Peter Graham (IGL Limited) – 1st Vice President

Michael Morris (Victoria Mutual Group) – 2nd Vice President

Melanie Subratie (Musson Group) - 3rd Vice President

Phillip Ramson (Chas E. Ramson Limited) – 4th Vice President.

Other officers for the 2021-2022 term are Wilbert Spence (KPMG) – Honorary Treasurer and Deandra Butler (Samuda & Johnson) – Honorary Legal Counsel.

Incoming Board Directors comprise: Joni-Gaye Cawley (HR Consultant); Camille Facey (FACEYLAW); Jaimie Ogilvie (Hi-Pro) and Stephen Price (FLOW) all will serve a three-year term with Mr Jason Younis (Younis Investment Limited) who will serve a one-year term.

