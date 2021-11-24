Law student seeks help to fund education

Manchester, Jamaica:

From as far back as she can remember, 19-year-old Kadisha Mitchell has never allowed her socio-economic conditions to kill her dreams of excelling academically and moving one step closer to mobilising her family out of adverse circumstances.

But the law student at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, has hit a roadblock in her first semester, with an outstanding balance too great for her family to clear and the possibility of her dropping out seemingly high.

The former Villa Road Primary School student, whose Grade Six Achievement Test excellence was featured in The Gleaner eight years ago, started her high school education at the Hampton School in St Elizabeth, but later transferred to deCarteret College in Mandeville because of limited funding.

It was there that she cemented her mark through a host of extracurricular activities and an academic streak of excellence that saw her receiving 13 CSEC and 14 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations subjects and earned her a place in 10 universities across the world.

“Initially, I wanted to study environmental science overseas but the partial scholarships I got were not enough. I got the Peace and Love Academic scholarship of $120,000 this year and I decided to enrol in the law programme at UWI, with a hope to concentrate in environmental law...”

But with a $US10,000 tuition fee per year and an outstanding balance of over $680,000 at the end of her first semester, Mitchell is hoping some assistance will come her way urgently, so she will be able to sit her exams on December 1 and continue the programme.

TRYING TO CONTINUE

“When I looked at my situation and my outstanding balance, I was thinking of withdrawing. But I was told that if I withdraw, I will still need to clear the balance before I resume studies, and there is a late pay policy that adds one per cent of the outstanding fee on the balance each month. So it wouldn’t make sense. I am just trying everything I can to continue.”

Currently at the age her mother was when she got pregnant with her, Mitchell said her inspiration to complete the programme is to do that which her mother was unable to, in her honour.

“If I receive this help, it would bring me one step closer to completing the programme, helping my family and making inroads into environmental science policies.”

But with her mother working as a health aide to care for disabled children and her stepfather working on farming programmes, to care for her and her five siblings, Mitchell said they simply cannot do it alone.

“I understand that there are going to be roadblocks and even if I stop and rest, I must press on... I would appreciate any assistance so that I can help make a difference. I believe an investment in my education is not just an investment in me but for the greater good of the world... .”

Mitchell said her intention is to always pay it forward; sharing with others what was once shared with her in whatever way she can.

To assist Mitchell you may contact her mother Tameka Gordon at 876-279-2931.

Or make a donation to her UWI account at :

1. All NCB locations

2. All Bill Express locations

3. All Paymaster locations

4. Bursary cashiers

5. EDUCOM Credit union(UWI)

6. All Jamaica National (JN) locations

7. All Western Union locations

To make payment online using a credit card, please visit the University website at http://www.mona.uwi.edu/. You then go to “Check fees” and then to “Online Tuition Payment” or Online with a credit card: https://eservices.mona.uwi.edu/finserv/