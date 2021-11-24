‘The PH’ aims to increase awareness of global public health issues

THE GROUNDBREAKING Jamaican video series, The PH, is geared towards increasing awareness of global public health issues and highlights the influences of factors like the environment and economy on the health of individuals and societies, while underscoring potential solutions to existing problems.

The series’ first season concluded on Television Jamaica (TVJ) on November 9 and will launch on YouTube on Thursday, which is recognised as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. This date is most appropriate as The PH’s first episode features an interesting discussion about gender-based violence with the head of The Institute for Gender and Development Studies Mona Unit at The University of the West Indies, Dr Karen Carpenter. This episode highlights lower levels of education and income and a history of domestic violence as some of the risk factors for intimate-partner violence, and how institutions, governments, and the general public can work together to prevent violence against women and girls.

The PH, which was created by health communication specialist and media practitioner Donnelle Christian and sponsored by JN Life Insurance, provides valuable insight on a wide range of public health issues. In the 10-episode season, Jamaicans have already seen useful health data and commentary from local and international experts on other topics like COVID-19 and mental health, racism, socio-economic status and COVID-19, water pollution, and sustainable buildings and construction. It is hoped that these discussions will inform viewers about public health issues and inspire relevant stakeholders to implement solutions.

JN Life Insurance General Manager, Hugh Reid, said the company was pleased to support the series’ first season on television, as JN Life Insurance is dedicated to improving the welfare of Jamaicans.

Reid explained, “There is a misconception that insurance is limited to focus on preparations for death, but at JN Life Insurance we are more interested in how people can improve their lives now through health and wealth-creation solutions. This is why we were happy to sign on as The PH’s co-presenting partner, as our interests are naturally aligned, and we are committed to helping people improve their lives, and to better support their friends, families and communities. We congratulate The PH team on producing such an important series, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact through increased public health awareness.”

Christian thanked JN Life Insurance and The PH’s production team for their matchless support. She said the series will continue to be a source for credible public health information. “There is so much public health research data that the general public may have limited or no access to. It is important that we share this information as widely as possible and in a creative, simple way for everyone to understand. We try to do this through our features and expert interviews. This can help people make informed decisions about their health and environment, and also play a part in developing solutions for some of the issues in the sector.”