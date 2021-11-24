Ruel Reid gets $23.3 million settlement

The Jamaica College Trust has reported that the settlement for resigned principal Ruel Reid is $23.3 million.

It says of this amount, the Education Ministry provided $16.1 million.

The Trust provided the remaining $7.2 million.

Reid demitted office as principal of Jamaica College on Saturday.

It coincided with the expiration of his special leave.

The Board of Jamaica College had recommended a five-year extension of Reid's special leave to the Ministry of Education, but the request was denied.

Reid, who is before the court on corruption charges, had already exhausted two years of special leave with full salary and emoluments amounting to more than $11 million beginning from November 21, 2019.

Prior to the two years' special leave with full pay and benefits, Reid had exhausted earned vacation leave for the period March 25, 2019, to November 2019.

