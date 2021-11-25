Clarendon cop charged with assaulting man

A Clarendon parish judge today ordered mediation in the assault case against a police detective.

Detective Constable Omar Davy was placed before the May Pen Parish Court to answer to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Davy was charged after an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the March 24, 2014 assault of a man at a bar in Mocho, Clarendon.

The complainant was reportedly questioned and searched by Davy and it is alleged that the complainant was subsequently hit, causing his upper incisor tooth to be dislodged.

Medical attention was sought for the injuries sustained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Parish judge Dale Staple heard the allegations today and referred the matter to the Restorative Justice Centre for mediation.

The parties agreed.

The cop is to return to court on January 31, 2022.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com