Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation gives PPE to students

Clinton Hunter, assistant vice-president, Retail Banking at Sagicor Bank (centre), bumps elbows with Samara Dewar (right), president, and Davia Guthrie, first vice-president, of the University of the West Indies Physical Therapy Students’ Association (UWI PTSA), as he hands over packages of Personal Protective Equipment to them on behalf of the Sagicor Foundation. The students received hospital-grade masks, gowns, boot covers, gloves, face shields and other supplies which will be used as they carry out their clinical rotations in the public health system. Physical therapists are essential providers of rehabilitation for stroke, trauma and neurological patients, injury prevention, fitness, sports medicine, and pain management. They are a crucial part of caring for persons with COVID-19, among other specialities.