Corporate Hands | US embassy supports domestic violence webinar

Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Kingston, Robert ‘Bobby’ Adelson, engages in conversation with ‘Stronger Together’ partners Stacy-Ann Smith (centre) and Michelle-Ann Letman (right) during a recent visit to the Embassy. The US Embassy, through its Public Affairs section, has provided fund support for the Stronger Together – Inform to Empower: Tackling Gender Based Violence – The Ongoing Pandemic webinar series. The three-part series kicked off last Thursday, with the second happening today, which coincides with the day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.