ESIROM Director Alex Morrissey hands over a cheque valued at $100,000 to Lauren Creary, programme director of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), at a beach clean-up activity. This is part of ESIROM’s newly established sustainability initiative which will see the companies meeting quarterly to see how ESIROM can assist with upcoming initiatives that align with their missions, including more frequent beach clean-ups and incentivising the public to participate to win prizes.