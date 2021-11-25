EOJ to open satellite sites two Saturdays for ID renewal, distribution

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it will establish temporary satellite sites in 44 constituencies on Saturday, November 27 and Saturday, December 4 for electors to renew or collect their new voter ID cards.

The EOJ offices in constituencies that will not establish satellite sites will also be open on Saturdays to facilitate the renewal and distribution process.

Registered electors may visit the ECJ website at www.ecj.com.jm for a listing of the temporary locations along with the dates and opening hours for each site.

The locations will operate between the hours 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To date, more than 250,000 new voter ID cards have been distributed.

However, some electors have complained that they are not able to visit EOJ offices on weekdays.

"We have therefore decided to open our offices on Saturdays and to identify designated locations in particular constituencies to make it easier for electors to renew or collect their new ID card,” said Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown.

The current voter ID card will expire on December 31, 2021.

Electors are being reminded to take their current voter ID card and receipt where applicable to collect the new card and to wear dark or bright colours when renewing their card.

The distribution of new voter ID cards began on October 11, 2021.

