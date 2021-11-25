Gov't, CHEC sign contract for MoBay Bypass

The Government has now signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) to construct the long-delayed Montego Bay Bypass.

Properly called the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project, it will reduce travel time and will adapt to climate change.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a critical feature of the road to be developed is its resilience against natural disasters such as flooding.

"The roads that we are constructing in Montego Bay, in terms of the bypass and addressing Long Hill, strategically move our roadways inland,” said Holness.

The Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project will be funded by the Government of Jamaica.

"I am particularly proud of the fact that Jamaica's fiscal situation is such that we do not need to borrow to implement the project,” said Holness.

The project requires a minimum of 90 per cent Jamaican labour for unskilled construction work and a minimum of 50 per cent of skilled Jamaican workers for technical works.

The contracting agency, China Harbour Engineering Company Limited will work in collaboration with the HEART/NSTA Trust, to develop and implement a training programme for the transfer of knowledge and technology.

The Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project will comprise the Montego Bay Perimeter Road; the Barnett Street/West Green Avenue Road Rehabilitation; the Long Hill Bypass; as well as a comprehensive drainage study of the Montego Bay Bypass at a contracted cost of US$274.5 million

The National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROC) will also oversee the project.

