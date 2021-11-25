Police, gov't to return to court December 16 in overtime dispute

Lawyers representing the Jamaica Police Federation and the Government are now likely to go to trial over the payment of overtime money due to cops since 2008.

The parties were in court this morning but failed to reach a settlement on the matter.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for December 16.

Federation chairman Corporal Rohan James says rank and file officers will not be backing down in demanding what is due to them.

“The Government has yet again failed the good-faith promise to resolve the issue that was before the court and hence the date was determined for the parties to see if there is any likelihood of a settlement to be arrived at without the matter going to trial,” James said.

This morning, hundreds of police personnel clad in black outside the Supreme Court building waiting to hear whether the Government would favourably respond in the current wage dispute.

