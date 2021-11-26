Ex-cop gets life sentence for St Mary murder

Ex-constable Oshane Thompson has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2017 murder of a St Mary man.

Thompson must serve 20 years and eight months in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

He was found guilty on September 24 this year.

Thompson was charged following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations into the fatal shooting of Kriston Pearson.

It was reported that Pearson and the ex-cop had an altercation which resulted in the shooting incident.

The judge-only trial began in July 2021 in the St Mary Circuit Court.

