House Speaker rebukes first-time MP for controversial comment

Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon South West Lothian Cousins’ controversial comment, indicating that the use of military officers to fight crime could lead to the violation of people’s rights, was met with a sharp ruling from Speaker of the House Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, who asked that the remarks be withdrawn and be expunged from the records of Parliament.

However, Cousins refused to withdraw the comment on Tuesday, saying he had the right to express his opinion without being muzzled.

“If the commissioner of police is not performing his function he should be relieved from his duties and you get somebody that is competent to advise you,” he declared.

This triggered angst among government members, with MP for West Kingston Desmond McKenzie rising on a point of order.

McKenzie claimed that Cousins’ statement was bringing the office of the commissioner of police into disrepute.

Cousins charged that the use of military officers to lead the police force has resulted in a military approach to fighting crime.

After several instructions to withdraw his statement about the commissioner, the Speaker asked that Cousins discontinue his presentation, citing Section 43 subsection 1 of the Standing Orders.

The provision states: “The Speaker or chairman, after having called the attention of the House, or of the committee, to the conduct of a member who persists in irrelevance or tedious repetition either of his own arguments, or of the arguments used by other members in debate, may direct the member to discontinue his speech and to resume his seat.”

Leader of Opposition Business Anthony Hylton warned that the Speaker’s ruling could be perceived as censoring the member for his remarks. He said that Cousins should be allowed to express his opinion, even if it were in poor taste.

In his contribution to the debate, Prime Minister Andrew Holness scolded Cousins, describing his remarks as “dangerous”.

He charged that the Opposition had been carrying a line that the Government was trying to militarise the force and trampling on the rights of the people.

“Let me say for the record, this is a lie!”

Holness said that no military officer had thrown anyone in prison or taken away anyone’s rights.

He said that kind of action occurred under the 1976 state of emergency when the People’s National Party was in power.

Holness also noted that his administration was not the only government that appointed a military person to head the force.

