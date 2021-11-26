Maurice Barnes appointed ECJ Commissioner

Information technology specialist Maurice Barnes has been appointed as a commissioner on the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ).

The appointment took effect on November 1, 2021 and completes the slate of ECJ commissioners.

Barnes has more than 20 years experience in information technology and is an advocate for innovation.

"He is expected to make a contribution to further developing the ECJ/EOJ's (Electoral Office of Jamaica) technology framework and capabilities," said an ECJ spokesperson in a statement.

The other selected commissioners are chairman Earl Jarrett, Justice Karl Harrison and Justice Zaila McCalla.

The Electoral Commission comprises nine members: the director of elections as well as four selected or independent commissioners and four nominated commissioners.

Two of the nominated commissioners are appointed on the advice of the prime minister and the other two on the advice of the Opposition Leader.

