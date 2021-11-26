MC Systems to host human resource management and payroll conference

MC Systems, the technology company of the Jamaica National Group, will host a virtual Human Resource Management (HRM) and Payroll Conference on December 1, starting at 9 a.m. The conference is targeted to impact human resource, payroll and operations leaders.

Nicolene Worthy-Donaldson, senior product manager (BizPay Payroll) at MC Systems, said that participants will experience how to leverage payroll technology, to work smarter and champion productivity. The conference will also examine cultural evolution through digital transformation; and designing the future of work.

“This event will showcase advanced HRM and payroll technologies, along with experts to lay the foundation for participants to imagine the workplace of tomorrow. It aims to answer relevant questions such as whether remote work or hybrid is the right operational model for the best talent. And how to boost productivity and develop job satisfaction among teams,” Worthy-Donaldson explained.

A cadre of international and local speakers are slated to present at the conference. These participants include Worthy-Donaldson, who will speak about ‘How business leaders leverage payroll technology to work smarter and champion productivity’, and Rocio Diaz Sanchez, HR lead at Microsoft LATAM, who will present on ‘Cultural evolution through digital transformation’. Participants are expected to learn the best cases of implementing technology which supports productivity and efficiency, while simultaneously supporting motivation, communication and collaboration among work teams.

There will be a panel discussion on ‘Designing the future of work’, in which the panellists will explore how to define a course of action to shape the future of work. The session will also include a highlight about how Microsoft transitioned from remote work to the work life flexibility, which will characterise the future of that company.

This interactive session will include thought leadership perspectives, industry trends and how to lay the foundations for a resilient business, which guarantees continuity no matter what the future looks like.

Persons can register for the conference by contacting MC Systems at solutions@mcsystems.com or 876 564 2231 | 876 552 8124.