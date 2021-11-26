NWA to close section of Barry Street for drainage work

The National Works Agency (NWA) says as of Saturday, it will close Barry Street in the vicinity of the Supreme Court in Kingston to carry out emergency drainage improvement works.

The NWA says the road will be closed for about 10 days.

NWA's Communication and Customer Service Manager Stephen Shaw says the works will include the removal and construction of two gratings that span the entire road at the intersection of Barry Street and Temple Lane.

The gratings which have been in a state of disrepair for some time will be restored at a cost of just over $4.5 million.

The work will ease traffic constraints and make the thoroughfare safer.

