Teen shot dead, others injured in Westmoreland attack

Gunmen struck in Westmoreland on Thursday night killing one teenager, and injuring four other people.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Delano Spence of Morass Road in Hartford, Westmoreland.

The Whithorn police say shortly after 9:30 p.m, Spence was at home with other family members when armed men forced their way inside and opened fire hitting him, and the other relatives.

Spence and the other injured victims were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victims have been admitted.

Spence is the ninth person to be shot and killed in the parish of Westmoreland, over the past twelve days.

Westmoreland is one of seven police divisions under a state of public emergency, slated to end this weekend.

Opposition Senators last night voted against extending the measure arguing that it does not work.

- Hopeton Bucknor

