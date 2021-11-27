Another 100 Anchovy students take the COVID jab

JIS:

Some 100 students who attend Anchovy High school in St James have been vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at a vaccination blitz held at the institution this week.

The event targeted students and parents, as the administration pushes to get 65 percent of the student population vaccinated to facilitate the resumption of face-to-face classes.

The blitz was hosted in collaboration with the ministries of health and wellness and education.

Principal Lavern Stewart, said the blitz was a success, noting that about 50 parents and students from other high schools also rolled up their sleeves for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We were quite pleased to know that we were able to assist other schools as well as members of the community,” she stated.

Stewart said some 300 Anchovy students are now fully vaccinated and approximately 200 have received the first dose of the jab.

She indicated that another vaccination blitz will be held at the school on December 16, as the school's administration continues its push to have the entire student population fully vaccinated.

