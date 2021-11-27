GoodHeart | Artist Way engaging art enthusiasts in aid of Edna Manley student

Over 25 local artists will showcase their art collections today at the Art Gallery Décor VIII in a one-day exhibition dubbed Artist Way. The Kingston-based boutique art gallery is known for highlighting works – from older masters to the eclectic emerging artists carrying the torch – but during the pandemic has sought different ways to have its clients participate and give back to the community, said its curator Hyacinth McDonald.

“We are happy to offer and share our space with these talented artists. The idea of Artist Way is for artists to engage with their clients and with the public again after months of limited, if any, interaction,” she told The Gleaner.

All the necessary COVID protocols will be adhered to for the free event, which begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

As the Christmas season approaches, and in the spirit of giving, the artists have agreed to donate 10 per cent of their sales to an art student in need at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

“It is a must-attend for art enthusiasts and those ready to begin their art collection, but also for a good cause. We look forward to a successful day where patrons will come out to our location at 8 Hillcrest Avenue, see the fine works on display and most importantly, support their favourite artists,” McDonald said.

Some of the participants include fine artists Michael Elliott, Novelette Gonzales-Barnes, Peter Peart, and Alphanso Blake, among others.

Michael Elliot said: “This is definitely bringing the artists and community together; seeing that we have been affected by the pandemic, it is also a [networking] opportunity where we can share each other’s clientèle. The exhibition is a vibrant activity that can bring the community at-large together that can really engage the public and inspire people in many different ways because as artists, we cover several disciplines and must share this with others – that [is] the definition of an artist’s true way.”

Phillip Supersad, renowned sculptor, ceramist, drummer, and drum-maker, who was educated at the college when it was the Jamaica School of Art, will also be there today in his glory with his drums and flutes. He inspired the initiative to have the artists help a student from the ceramics department.

Supersad shared that through his interactions with the students, “their potential as well as their needs” become identifiable and that he saw the importance of getting help for one in need.

To learn more about the initiative, contact Hyacinth McDonald at 876-363-5579. Have a good story you’d like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.