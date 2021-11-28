Christmas – season of miracles

Last Christmas was unlike any other. It was our first ‘COVID Christmas’ and though a lot has changed since then, there is still much that will be different this Christmas as well. Do you know what else can make the Christmas season different for us? The miraculous power of God in our lives!

The Christmas story paints a powerful picture of a supernatural God visiting His people with miracles, signs and wonders. It should renew our faith in such phenomena as angels, prophetic dreams, the extraordinary power of God and outpourings of His Holy Spirit.

God is still actively interested in the affairs of men. Christmas should remind us that we can expect the Lord to move supernaturally in our lives, no matter what’s happening around us.

The Lord’s trademark is miracles, signs and wonders, and at Christmas these are on display for all to see. However, many of us have been trained not to see the supernatural, appreciate or even believe it. We are trained in a rational system of education, so for many of us anything we cannot see, touch or clearly understand is not to be believed.

Unusual happenings

But God’s Kingdom is one where unusual happenings are part of normal activity. It is demonstrated at Christmas in big things like a virgin giving birth or in little things like the supernatural timing of Christ’s birth. Christ was born at exactly the right moment in world history. Paul said He came in “… the fullness of time” (Galatians 4:4, NKJV).

Consider these amazing facts:

Jesus was born at the exact time that:

1. The transportation system of the Roman Empire was ideal for the message of the gospel to be carried to millions. Also, the empire’s military conquests had prompted many to abandon their false gods as they wondered why they weren’t protected from their enemies.

2. Greek culture provided a universal language for communicating the gospel.

3. The Jewish people had given birth to the Scriptures and had spread the hope of a coming Redeemer King.

Much like today, the whole world was waiting for a change and the timing was perfect. The stage was perfectly set for Christ to be born and to rescue a lost world with the Father’s love. This was also supernatural, but if we are not careful to notice, we miss it.

Just as God orchestrated circumstances in Jesus’ day to make the way for His birth, God works out every detail in our lives “… in the fullness of time” and sets the stage for the things He desires to birth in and through us.

Christmas reminds us that God has a plan, a time and a way of making everything come together “for the good of those who love him” (Romans 8:28). We are also living in a time when there are many questions about what the future will hold and people are looking for the answers. The real answers can only be found in God.

The key is to look for God’s perfect timing and recognise it when it comes. Christmas is more than a story of God’s supernatural timing. It’s also a showcase of the signs, miracles and wonders. We have to expect God’s supernatural in our lives. It is His nature.

Do you believe in signs, wonders and miracles? If you don’t, open your heart to believe, so that when your turn comes you won’t miss it.