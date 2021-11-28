JPS shocked by new mandatory inspection rates

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it is shocked by the recent spike in the cost of the mandatory inspection and certification of properties to receive electricity.

Previously, there was no cost for inspection.

However, with the privatisation of electrical inspection, customers are now required to pay upwards of $25,000 before their property can be certified.

"This is a new cost that customers must now pay in addition to the electricians' fees and the cost of house wiring," said a JPS spokesperson in a release.

The JPS said many consumers are complaining, because they cannot afford to pay the fees.

Under the law, premises must be inspected and certified by the Government before JPS connection.

On November 1, the Government transitioned to a new system, where licensed electricians and private inspectors are now responsible for certification.

They are free to set their own fees.

“With too few inspectors, the demand is great and prices are very high,” said the spokesperson.

According to the JPS, in October it urged the government to impose a cap on the charges for inspection.

"The new inspection and certification fees are a real deterrent to persons who want to legally connect to the grid. We do not believe consumers are getting fair prices,” said Ramsay McDonald, JPS senior vice-president of customer services.

He is urging the Government to regulate the fees and expand the pool of licensed electricians and inspectors certified to offer their services.

McDonald is also encouraging consumers to shop around and negotiate for the best prices for these services.

