KPH to be main beneficiary of 2022 Sagicor Sigma run

Sagicor Foundation Jamaica, the organiser of the annual Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, has announced that the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) will be the main beneficiary of the annual charity road race set for February 2022.

KPH serves an average of 2,000 Jamaicans a day.

Executive Director of the Sagicor Foundation, Alysia White says several areas of the hospital have been identified for support based on the critical needs and the high patient numbers.

Senior Medical Officer at the KPH, Dr Natalie Whylie is thankful that her hospital has been selected as the main beneficiary.

She said while Jamaica continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital, being the largest in the secondary healthcare delivery system in the country, has had to continue the delivery of services.

"We have had to continue managing emergencies. We have had to continue inpatient and outpatient management of chronic non-communicable diseases which include cancer, so the needs are many and we are grateful to be considered for support," she said.

Each year, an average 25,000 people participate in the run.

White says given the current COVID restrictions, the numbers will not be the same this year.

However, she says there will be many different opportunities for people to get involved and support the run.

