Man linked to suspected Manchester abduction arrested

A man believed to have abducted a Manchester woman has been arrested by the Santa Cruz Police.

His name has not been released.

The police say a Remington Ruger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was also seized.

The man was arrested on Main Street in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, yesterday.

The police say about 1:30 p.m., cops on patrol in the area signalled the driver of a silver Audi motor vehicle to stop.

The driver reportedly tried to escape but was apprehended by the police.

He was searched and the weapon found.

The police have not released any information in relation to the suspected abduction.

