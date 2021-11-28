OUR extends deadline for telecoms entities to offer roaming limits

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has extended the deadline for telecommunications providers to offer post-paid mobile customers the option to set spending limits when roaming.

This decision, initially set to take effect on December 18 has been extended to April 1, 2022.

It constitutes the final phase of the OUR's decisions which are contained in its determination notice, published on June 18, 2020.

The OUR said with the upcoming December 18 deadline for the implementation of this obligation, it sought and received information from mobile providers on their readiness to comply with the requirement.

It said having assessed the information provided it decided to extend the deadline for the establishment of spending limits on roaming services for post-paid mobile phone customers.

