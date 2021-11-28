Police charge three men in connection with $1 billion drug bust

The Narcotics police have charged three men in connection with Monday's seizure of more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine off the coast of Black River, St Elizabeth.

They are to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday, December 2.

Accused:

1. Daniel Hanson, 40, fisherman of a St Elizabeth address

2. Jason Wedderburn, 31, fisherman of a Westmoreland address

3. Elvis Johnson, 36, fisherman of a Westmoreland address

Charges:

Possession of cocaine

Dealing in cocaine

Trafficking cocaine

Importing cocaine

Conspiracy to import cocaine

The police report that around 9 o'clock on Monday night, the boat in which the men were travelling was intercepted off the coast of Black River.

The boat was searched and 34 knitted bags containing several packages of compressed white substance resembling cocaine found.

The men and the packages were taken to shore and handed over to the Narcotics Police.

It has an estimated street value of $1 billion (US $46.17 million).

