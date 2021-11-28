Snake sorcery, witchcraft and deliverance

Snakes are beguiling beasts that God condemned from the time of Satan’s fall unto eternity. According to Revelations 12:7-12:

7 And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels,

8 And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven.

9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.

10 And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God, day and night.

11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.

12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.

With this account, it is very disrespectful to God and degrading for anyone to play around with, adore or worship snake, serpent, dragon or whatever name we want to call it. It is satanic, and more especially for those who use snakes to conjure power for money, protection, healing, success or to attack someone. However, snakes will in turn attack the evildoers that sent them.

When people use or consult snakes, it is witchcraft, and it is an abomination against God. All sorcerers, obeah practitioners, voodoo priests, charmers or enchanters, prognosticators or diviners, psychics, astrologers, ouija board practitioners, palm readers, pendulum power practitioners, spiritisms, yoga practitioner and the rest of the cults and occult practitioners go through snakes (snake spirits) directly or indirectly, because that was how satan’s temptation with humanity began, with his craftiness in the garden of Eden – Genesis 3:1-4:

“Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden?

2 And the woman said unto the serpent, We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden:

3 But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die.

4 And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die:

5 For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.”

Those who do such things will always experience the following among others:

1.Deviation from the truth that God established and hunger for abominable things or evil passions – Psalm 125:5

2.Violation or breach of God’s covenant – touch not unclean thing – 2 Corinthians 6:17

3.Invocation of evil into their lives and others, especially family members, close associates and their victims – Colossians 3:1-6

4.Heart becomes wicked – 1 Timothy 4

5.Plagues in their lives – sleeplessness, bad dreams, lusts, sicknesses, hearing voices/disorder, character distortion, setbacks, mental problems/disorders, losses, family disunity, unhappiness, failure, and suffering of various kinds – 1 Timothy 6:10.

All those who have fallen victim of these directly or indirectly, knowingly or unknowingly, need to be delivered and set free. Flee from spiritual bondages, come and enjoy abundant live in Christ Jesus – John 10:10.

Do you need help today? Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries will help to open your eyes and empower you to be set free with their Deliverance Clinic, Wednesday Fasting, and Prayer and Anointed Services on Sundays. Jesus sets you free!

Grace Ade-Gold is the founder and bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries located in Kingston, Jamaica at 15 Parkington Plaza in Half-Way Tree. You may contact her at graceadegold@gmail.com