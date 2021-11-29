53 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,391.

The deceased are an 82-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 69-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew, and an 87-year-old woman from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there were 53 new cases with ages ranging from one to 91 years, pushing the total to 91,222.

Of the new infections, 34 are women and 19 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 15

* St James - 7

* St Catherine - 6

* St Ann - 6

* Clarendon - 5

* Westmoreland - 3

* St Mary - 3

* Trelawny - 2

* Manchester - 2

* St Elizabeth -1

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 1

A total of 793 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7%.

In the meantime, there were 95 more recoveries, increasing the total to 62,539.

Some 165 persons are in hospital with 26 being moderately ill, 24 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 49,650 persons are at home in quarantine.

