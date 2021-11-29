Firearm seized in St Elizabeth, man arrested

The police in St Elizabeth are reporting the seizure of a gun and ammunition and the arrest of a man.

It is reported that cops from the Santa Cruz Police were on patrol along Main Street in Santa Cruz on Saturday when the driver of a silver Audi motor vehicle was signalled to stop.

According to the police, the driver tried to escape but was apprehended, searched and the weapon found.

The gun was identified as a Remington Ruger nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The male driver was taken into custody.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His identity is being withheld by the police pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.