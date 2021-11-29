Man shot dead in Old Braeton

One man was killed after attackers opened fire on a group in front of a hardware store in Old Braeton on Sunday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as Dwight Cespedes, of Old Braeton, who is the brother of the owner of Ces Hardware store.

Reports reaching The Gleaner are that men were standing in front of Ces Hardware on Braeton Boulevard when assailants approached them.

It is reported that the group dispersed but Cespedes remained behind and was shot several times by the gunmen.

He was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The St Catherine South police, who are investigating the shooting, have not established a motive for the killing.

Residents in the area, however, told The Gleaner that they strongly believe that the shooting is linked to the recent killing of two men at a service station at the foot of Red Hills in St Andrew last week.

According to the residents, one of the men who was shot in the car was from Old Braeton.

That theory of a link between the crimes could not be independently verified up to press time.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com