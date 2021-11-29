Portland man charged over knife attack during dispute

Thirty-five-year-old Portland resident Dwayne Sinclair has been charged for stabbing a man multiple times during a dispute in Deland district.

Sinclair was charged on Saturday with wounding with intent.

A court date has not yet been finalised.

The police report that about 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, Sinclair was having a dispute with another man and used a knife to inflict several wounds to his cheek, neck, chest and head.

Sinclair was later apprehended by the police and subsequently charged on Saturday, November 27.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.