27 more COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, increasing the tally to 2,392.

The deceased are An 82-year-old woman from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 27 new cases with ages ranging from six to 94 years, pushing the total to 91,249.

Of the new cases, 16 are women and 11 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 8

* St Mary - 7

* St Ann - 5

* Westmoreland - 3

* Trelawny - 2

* St Catherine - 1

* Manchester - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Kingston and St Andrew - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Hanover - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,039 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.3%.

In the meantime, there were 103 more recoveries, increasing the total to 62,642.

Some 160 persons are in hospital with 28 being moderately ill, 27 severely ill and 11 critically ill.

And 46,766 persons are at home in quarantine.

