Businessman frustrated by long wait for Court of Appeal decision

Businessman Kaon Northover is expressing frustration and disappointment that he has been waiting for two years to get a decision from the Court of Appeal.

Northover says the case involves a lawyer who was disbarred by the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council in 2018.

He said the committee had ordered Minette Palmer-Lawrence to pay him US$498,000 with interest at two percent from September 25, 2008.

She was also ordered to pay $750,000 in legal costs to Northover.

She has appealed the decision.

The Court of Appeal heard legal arguments and in November 2019 reserved its decision.

“The decision is taking too long to be handed down because I am having financial challenges,” Northover said today.

Palmer-Lawrence was given a stay of execution pending the outcome of the appeal.

Northover says the stay of execution is severely affecting him and that is one of the reasons he is hoping that the court will hand down its decision before the end of the year.

The committee had found that Palmer-Lawrence “acted dishonestly and was involved in a dishonest scheme to persuade the complainant to part with his funds in pursuit of what turned out to be a fictitious investment.”

In her appeal, she is asking the court to set aside the committee's decision because she is innocent.

