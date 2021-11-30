Co-accused in St James murder remanded until January 31

WESTERN BUREAU:

Ceon Knight, the co-accused in the murder of St James resident Richard Baker has been remanded until January 31, 2022.

By that time, he should settle his legal representation to return to the St James Parish Court with his alleged accomplice Sudeen Hylton.

During a previous court hearing, Knight was represented by attorney Shelly-Ann Hyman.

Hylton, is being represented by attorney Michael Hemmings.

She remains on bail.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During Tuesday's hearing, Hemmings told the court that Knight had requested additional time to determine whether he could retain her.

The court was also told that the prosecution's case file is incomplete, as the post-mortem report is outstanding and additional statements have not yet been received.

According to the allegations, on August 12, Baker was driving along the Salt Spring Main Road when he stopped to do some checks on his vehicle.

A white Toyota Axio motor car drove up beside him and the occupants fired several shots, hitting Baker multiple times.

Baker managed to drive away and shortly afterwards encountered a police team, to whom he related the incident and pointed out the direction of the getaway vehicle.

He was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police pursued the shooters' vehicle and eventually caught up to the Axio near Sam Sharpe Square.

Hylton, who was the driver was arrested and later questioned in the presence of her attorney, following which she was charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com