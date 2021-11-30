Minor among three arrested in Portmore following robbery

The police are reporting that three males including a minor were arrested in Portmore, St Catherine last night and a firearm seized.

The police say some time after 8 o'clock cops on patrol pursued a suspicious vehicle with three persons aboard.

The vehicle was intercepted.

The police say the car and the occupants were searched and a glock pistol with 19 rounds of ammunition was seized.

The police say an investigation revealed that the occupants had just committed a robbery along Municipal Boulevard where two persons were held up at gunpoint.

The St Catherine South police are imploring residents to be aware of their surroundings especially at night.

“Do not walk in dark or lonely areas alone and report any suspicious activity observed to the police. The police will be increasing the patrols and operational activities across the division as we approach the yuletide season," said acting divisional commander Superintendent Hopton Nicholson.

