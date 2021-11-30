Pfizer vaccines now available for the general public

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be made available to the general public beginning Wednesday.

Tufton, speaking in parliament a short while ago said the administration will be done through appointments.

The decision represents a shift in the Government's policy of administering the vaccine to children between the ages 12 and 18 only.

There was a subsequent extension to seniors 50 years and over.

The health minister said the latest decision was taken by the Cabinet to administer the Pfizer doses to the general population in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the possibility of a fourth wave.

Only 18 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the COVID.

Meanwhile, Tufton said two shipments of Pfizer are expected before year-end.

He said also, that there is the possibility of the Moderna Vaccine being acquired.

