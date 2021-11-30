Police seize illegal gun in St James, two arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of a .38 revolver with six 9mm cartridges in Bickerseth, Cambridge in St James on Monday.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that about 6:57.a.m, cops conducted a targeted raid and the firearm was seized.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the find.

Their names are being withheld until charges are laid.

