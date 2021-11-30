Reputed gangster convicted for brazen Westmoreland attack

A reputed gangster who opened gunfire at a Westmoreland resident before torching the home of the fleeing victim has been convicted of several criminal charges related to the brazen daylight attack.

Isaiah Perry, more popularly known as “Cat” or “Matthew”, was found guilty of illegal possession of firearm, arson, shooting with intent and assault in the Hanover Circuit Court on Monday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14.

The trial commenced in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on November 1 and was transferred to the Hanover Circuit Court for the verdict.

A high-ranking police official has described Perry as a “very influential member” of the Kings Valley Gang, which is based in Westmoreland.

Prosecutors led evidence during the trial that on the morning of April 14, 2019, there was an altercation between Perry and his victim in the Kings Valley community.

The altercation stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and a relative of Perry.

The alleged gangster, armed with a 'mini' AK-47 rifle and a machete, went to the victim's home.

He opened gunfire at the fleeing victim, set fire to the house, and assaulted another individual before leaving.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) commended the witnesses for giving statements to the police and participating in the trial by giving cogent and credible evidence.

The ODPP also praised detectives in the Westmoreland Police Division for their hard work and diligence in probing the case “which was not without its challenges”.

