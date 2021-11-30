St Andrew man charged with murder

Fifty-year-old Oral Hamilton has been charged for the murder of 51-year old Wayne Everton.

Hamilton was charged on Saturday, November 27 after a question and answer session.

His court date is yet to be set.

The police say the charge stemmed from an incident on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 17.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that about 4:50 p.m., Hamilton had an altercation with Everton and Hamilton reportedly used a knife to inflict wounds to Everton's upper body.

Everton was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hamilton was arrested by the police and subsequently charged.

