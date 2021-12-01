23 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 2,396.

Those who have died are a 74-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 49-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation, a 77-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew and a 67-year-old man from St Ann.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 345.

Meanwhile, there were 23 new cases with ages ranging from one to 85 years, pushing the total to 91,272.

Of the new cases, 19 are women and four are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 7

* St James - 4

* Westmoreland - 3

* Trelawny - 3

* Clarendon - 2

* St Catherine - 1

* Manchester - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* St Ann - 0

* Hanover - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 808 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.5%.

In the meantime, there were 24 more recoveries, increasing the total to 62,666.

Some 155 persons are in hospital with 32 being moderately ill, 16 severely ill and eight critically ill.

And 46,626 are at home in quarantine.

