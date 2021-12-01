KSAMC to commemorate World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2021, will, for the very first time, be recognised as a commemorative day for the City of Kingston.

This was made possible through a resolution passed by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) at a monthly meeting on November 9.

The KSAMC decided to pass the resolution in an effort to achieve goal number three under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which stipulates ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being of people of all ages.

Jamaica is one of the 30 countries that account for 89 per cent of the global HIV and AIDS epidemic, and the city of Kingston accounts for the largest proportion of HIV cases and higher transmission risk locally.

The motion for the resolution was moved by Councillor for the Norbrook Division Susan Senior during the sitting held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

“Colleagues, we have a responsibility to ensure we safeguard the public health of our residents and in doing so, we must ensure we consider ways in which this epidemic affects the lives of people within the city. This includes joining the race to end AIDS, which we have so proudly done through membership in the Fast-Track Cities initiative,” Senior said in her debate before the resolution was passed.

Her motion was seconded by Venesha Phillips, Councillor of the Papine Division.

She said she was happy for the support of councillors who responded positively to her motion.

She called for Jamaicans to wear red on December 1 in support of persons living with and fighting the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

In recognition of the day, members of the KSAMC hosted a lighting ceremony last tonight along Mark Lane, Ward Theatre, KSAMC offices and the Kingston Parish Church.

There will be the unveiling of the mural in downtown, Kingston today which is commissioned by UNAIDS, JN+ and KSAMC.

- Ainsworth Morris

