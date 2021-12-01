Man awaiting extradition again escapes custody

The police are reporting that 27-year-old Portland man Orville Purnell, who was awaiting extradition to St Lucia, today escaped custody from the Central Police lock-up in Kingston.

Purnell, who is from Belgium Road in Buff Bay, was arrested in the community on Wednesday, July 14 by investigators from police's Fugitive Apprehension Team.

He was arrested on a warrant for murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and escaping custody allegedly committed in St Lucia in August 2020.

According to local investigators, Purnell was in custody in St Lucia for the offences, however, he escaped in October 2020 and subsequently fled to Jamaica, where it is believed he was hiding until his capture.

Purnell is of dark complexion, medium build and about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

The police say he has several tattoos on both arms.

At the time of his escape, he sported dreadlocks, however, investigators believe he may have cut his hair.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orville Purnell is being asked to contact the Central Police at (876) 922-8860, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

