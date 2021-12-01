Manchester JUTA operator charged over cocaine seizure

Manchester JUTA operator 45-year-old Kirk Lewis has been charged in connection with the seizure of a quantity of cocaine along the New Green main road in the parish.

Lewis was charged on Monday with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine and conspiracy and is scheduled to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Friday, December 03.

The police report that about 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, narcotics cops intercepted a Honda Accord motor car along the roadway with Lewis aboard.

The car was searched and, according to the police, the cocaine weighing approximately 1.3 pounds was found in a bag.

The police say the drug has an estimated street value of US$29,450.

Lewis was subsequently charged.

