Reader, JHTA Council re-elected unopposed

Clifton Reader, Managing Director of Moon Palace Jamaica, led his 2020/2021 Executive Council of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA) to a second term, unopposed, at the recent JHTA annual general meeting.

On the slate with him for 2021/2022 will be Robin Russell, 1st Vice President; Vana Taylor, 2nd Vice President; Christopher Jarrett, 3rd Vice President and Frank Sondern, 4th Vice President along with area chairs and councillors of the various resort areas.

In his acceptance speech, Reader thanked his colleagues for their cooperation through 2020/2021 and their confidence in him to lead the JHTA for another term.

Quipping that he is likely to be remembered as the “COVID-19 President”, Reader said that “the past 23 months have been challenging at best, brutal for some in the hospitality and tourism industry. We often refer to the resilience of the local tourism sector but COVID-19 has surely proven the resilience of the Jamaican hotelier.”

He said that from educating tourism workers and communities about the pandemic through the association's COVID-19 Ambassadors Programme, organising and hosting vaccination days in association with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative, funding personal protective equipment for various institutions “the JHTA members were on the frontline doing their part to keep Jamaica safe.”

Reader said that in the face of new variants being discovered in other countries “the JHTA members are committed to maintaining the health and safety protocols on and off property, promoting and encouraging all team members and families to get vaccinated so that we can achieve herd immunity.”

“The success of the Resilient Corridor is very encouraging and a big confidence booster for visitors and locals alike. We are already seeing considerable growth in business, the glimmer of a rebound and we want to build on that,” he declared.

